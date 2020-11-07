The list of things we ask from the Bend Police Department is long. Protect the community. Save lives. Solve crimes. Prevent crimes. Mediate disputes. Build trust. Deal with homelessness. Make decisions about people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness. And lately, keep protests from spiraling out of control.
Bend city councilors quickly signed on last week to a proposal to look at what Bend could learn from Eugene. Eugene’s CAHOOTS program is widely praised and copied. A medic and a mental health professional are dispatched to some 911 calls, instead of police.
Bend should look at what Eugene and other cities do. But councilors need to also understand what Bend is doing now.
Ever heard of the Bend Police Department’s community response team? Four police officers work on it full-time. It began in October 2015 when then-Police Chief Jim Porter told Sgt. Liz Lawrence to get it started. One problem it aimed at was that police officers could be tied up for hours dealing with calls for service with people suffering from mental illness and drug addiction. Unless the department did something differently, it could just be dealing with similar calls involving the same people again and again. To give you some idea of the volume, Bend Police got about 98,000 calls for service in 2019. Some 1,900 were for people who were suicidal or allegedly mentally ill.
Bend’s community response team are dispatched by 911 to certain calls. They also listen to dispatch and request to take over calls when they recognize an individual they have dealt with in the past or believe they might be better equipped to handle it. It’s better for everyone involved. The team has more experience in such matters, more training and contacts to help. They also can take the time. Sgt. Lawrence told us she recently spent an hour sitting with an individual in the wet grass in a cemetery, trying to help the person.
We have also seen firsthand officer Kecia Weaver, another member of the team, working with homeless people at Juniper Ridge. If the other members of the team are half as good as her, Bend is well served.
Since January 2019, the community response team has had another important asset, Abby Levin. She is a licensed professional counselor, who works for Deschutes County Behavioral Health. She is embedded with the community response team. She responds to calls with them.
The only thing wrong with that is it may not last. Levin is able to do it because of a five-year state grant. Surely the Bend City Council should investigate ways to keep that going or expand it. And what do Bend Police think about shifting more resources to the community response team? Does the team have the right balance with the department’s other needs? That’s not a simple question to answer. Bend residents deserve a well-researched answer.
Sgt. Lawrence has also recommended that a licensed social worker be embedded at Deschutes County 911 dispatch. That could help ensure that the county directs the right resources to each call. Does it make sense? Finding out would require that 911 to explore it. Sara Crosswhite, the 911 director, told us 911 already works closely with the community response team and a mobile county team that responds to people in behavioral health crisis.
The road map to improving Bend’s response to 911 calls is complex. It will require much more than just learning lessons from Eugene. Bend residents deserve a serious, detailed review of what is in place now, options for improvement and their costs.
