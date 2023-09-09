Most people in Bend are white, about 89%. Some of those people say they don’t think of Bend as a place of discrimination and hate speech.
We would like to agree. But it’s here.
We can’t quantify it in a way that would wow a scientist. It’s a collection of anecdotes. People get called names as they walk down the street, yelled out of car windows. City staff said Wednesday pride flags have been vandalized in schools. And more. Too much more.
There aren’t easy ways to fight those things preemptively. One thing you can do next week is make a point of picking an event from Bend’s Welcoming Week and go. The city and other groups are hosting a series of events that begin on Sunday.
Check out the list here, tinyurl.com/Bendwelcome.
It may not be your kind of thing. But sending a message by going is something meaningful.
We don’t have Ku Klux Klan rallies in Drake Park. Covered such a rally once in Alabama. A documentary camera crew was also there from Europe to capture the slice of Americana.
The event was about as awful a use of a field as we have seen. There was one precious moment.
The participants had trouble getting the cross raised and burning. It was heavy beams, soaked in gasoline.
A thunderstorm rolled in, as they do in Alabama. Rain and lightning. People scurried back to cars and pickups. The cross sputtered on the ground.
It smacked of the divine. Probably just a thunderstorm.
Be the thunderstorm. Pick an event this year and go to Welcoming Week.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
