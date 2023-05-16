Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend

Republican Tim Knopp of Bend is the minority leader of the Senate.

 EO Media Group file photo

Get that La Mota money away from me! That’s what Oregon Democrats were pledging after Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigned because of her questionable financial relationship with the La Mota dispensary chain, its founders and affiliates.

Gov. Tina Kotek received some $68,000. She was giving $75,000 to the Oregon Food Bank.

