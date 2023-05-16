Get that La Mota money away from me! That’s what Oregon Democrats were pledging after Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigned because of her questionable financial relationship with the La Mota dispensary chain, its founders and affiliates.
Gov. Tina Kotek received some $68,000. She was giving $75,000 to the Oregon Food Bank.
State Treasurer Tobias Read received $1,800. He was giving $2,000 to the Portland Community College Foundation.
Senate President Rob Wagner received $12,500. He was donating that to Habitat for Humanity.
The Willamette Week provided the list and more details. You can see it here: tinyurl.com/DemsLaMota.
What we are interested in is that some of the connected donations were made in cash.
As wonderful as it is to have piles of cash, it is hard to trace, track or verify. That makes it a troublesome component in a state where there are already no state limits on campaign finance contributions.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, told us Friday he wants to crack down on the use of cash in campaign finance.
It would be a short bill. The operative paragraph in the proposed text is this: “A candidate, political committee or a petition committee may not accept aggregate contributions from a single source of more than $100 per calendar year in the form of physical currency of the United States or of any other country.”
Of course, it’s probably a good idea. Of course, it may go nowhere. We can’t imagine Democrats would be delighted to help Knopp’s idea along when he has been key to the state Senate slowdown. He does by the way support Oregon lining up its state campaign finance rules with the federal limits, not the alternatives Democrats have proposed.
Knopp also has been calling for the Legislature to form an accountability and oversight committee to investigate the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s bourbon scandal and to look at what might else be going on with the money connected to Fagan’s resignation, among other things.
“The idea that we are going to get to the bottom of this with Democrats investigating themselves….,” Knopp said.
Some people will dismiss what he says about these investigations as partisan politicking. There’s some of that. Also, though, consider for instance these opening paragraphs from an article in The Oregonian last week: “Democratic Party of Oregon officials knowingly filed a false report about the source of a $500,000 donation from Nishad Singh, an executive at disgraced cryptocurrency firm FTX, but state elections officials with strong ties to the party settled the matter without pursuing criminal charges. Elections officials also agreed to slash a proposed fine for the false report from $35,000 to $15,000.”
We did speak with Knopp about the walkout. It may be changing as you read this. Ten unexcused absences is the constitutional limit Oregon voters put in place before a legislator may not run for reelection in her or his next term.
Knopp said Friday that Monday would be the day that “somebody is going to go past 10. Maybe several somebodies.”
“We call it passing the Rubicon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.