Among the bills that could die if both houses of the Oregon Legislature continue to lack a quorum is Senate Bill 1520, which makes three technical changes to the Student Success Act.
The changes will allow more hungry kids to get breakfast and lunch at little or no cost at school. Another change will allow some schools to begin summer lunch programs as early as mid -May, rather than waiting until July 1. Money has already been allocated for beefed up meals programs, so the changes are expected to have little or no fiscal impact.
One change would simplify language about who is eligible for school meals to include all who “(are) eligible under the national school lunch program or school breaks program .” The old definition based eligibility solely on income guidelines, meaning children who are homeless, in foster care or migrants would not be eligible. Nor would children who attend schools that are eligible to serve breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students at no cost.
The second also is a simple language change that will make reimbursement for meals more consistent across the state.
The third change will allow Title I schools, those with high student poverty levels, to start summer school programs as early as May 15. In Central Oregon, where most schools end the year in early June, the change could mean that students wouldn’t have to wait three weeks or more to have meals and summer education supplied by their school districts.
Though the changes are small, they’re needed. Almost half of Oregon school children — 47%, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation — were eligible for free or reduced prices meals during the 2018-19 school year. Locally, the foundation says, some 48% of Crook County students, 42.3% of those in Deschutes County and 74.4% of Jefferson County students were eligible.
Fortunately for the future of the bill, the only thing left for the Legislature to do is a vote by the full House. It passed the Senate unanimously, and, if that’s any indication, support in the House is likely to be equally enthusiastic.
