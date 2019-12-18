Leadership in 31 Oregon counties, including all three in Central Oregon, should be able to breathe a bit easier in the next few days. A federal budget package has cleared the House of Representatives and should be voted on in the Senate by week’s end, and President Trump is expected to sign it.

That means an end to federal government shutdowns at least until September 2020, and, more immediately, a return of federal Secure Rural Schools funds to 31 of Oregon’s 36 counties. All three counties in Central Oregon will receive some of the money that’s supposed to offset federal funds counties used to receive when timber was sold and harvested from federal land.

Oregonians, indeed all northwesterners, have the combined efforts of Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Oregon Democrats, and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, Idaho Republicans, to thank for that. Oregon’s share of the money should amount to about $80 million a year for two years.

Timber sales used to provide a major chunk of change to most Oregon counties. They received 25 % of the timber receipts from U.S. Forest Service land, and half of receipts from harvests on the Oregon and California Railroad Grant lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The money has historically been used to help fund schools and provide money for road maintenance. They’ve also gone into search and rescue and other essential county services.

As harvests declined, so, too, did timber sales revenue, and in places like Curry County, the result was ugly, at best. While the county has one of the lowest tax rates in the state, it also has one of the oldest populations in Oregon. When timber revenues nosedived, so did county services.

The four Oregon and Idaho senators also continue to work on a measure that would create a permanent fund to finance the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-determination Act. The hangup is finding the estimated $8 billion it would take to make the fund sustainable.

For now, though, Oregon county governments and school districts know help, at least some of it, is on the way.