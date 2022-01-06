The Oregon Supreme Court recently made a ruling that means a warrant will be required in more searches of vehicles. Should the Legislature change the law so searches are easier for law enforcement?
The court’s decision comes in regard to a case involving Charles Steven McCarthy. He was driving his truck in Oregon when law enforcement officers stopped him for a traffic violation.
During that stop, police believed that McCarthy and a passenger had stains on their hands that could be from handling heroin. They also were aware that McCarthy had reportedly agreed to sell heroin to a police informant in 2016, though the sale never occurred.
Police asked for permission to search the truck. McCarthy declined. Police requested help from a drug detection dog working for the Oregon State Police. The handler and dog arrived. McCarthy and his passengers were ordered to leave the truck. McCarthy was arrested for conspiracy to deliver heroin based on the 2016 investigation. The dog alerted officers to possible illegal drugs in the vehicle. Drugs were found.
Instead of applying for a search warrant, officers relied on the “automobile exception” to the warrant requirement. They could have sought a warrant but did not. McCarthy argued the evidence that the search uncovered after his arrest should be suppressed because they did not seek a warrant, perhaps using cellphones or a computer.
The Oregon Supreme Court found that “in order to justify a warrantless seizure or search of a vehicle based on exigent circumstances, the state must prove that exigent circumstances actually existed at the time of the seizure or search.” Exigent circumstances can’t just be presumed to exist because a vehicle was mobile before it was stopped, the court said.
The Legislature could get involved and seek to allow law enforcement more freedom to conduct searches. Should it?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Any increase would take effect for whomever is elected after the next council election.
Councilors are currently paid $7,500 a year and the mayor $15,000 annually. Email your comments to gobrien@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.