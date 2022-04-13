Congressman Kurt Schrader agreed to appear in a Democratic primary debate against his opponent Jamie McLeod-Skinner next week for the Congressional District 5 seat.
He canceled saying he had a scheduling conflict, according to Carol Loesche, president of the League of Women of Deschutes County.
We wondered why. Debates are important. Seeing candidates answer questions together and being challenged directly by questions tells voters something about them.
"We are providing many opportunities for Oregonians to talk with Congressman Schrader over the next several weeks, including a debate sponsored by the local television station in Bend," Deborah Barnes, Schrader's press secretary told us. "We had a change in our schedule that came up and we had to make a tough decision regarding the League's request."
To be clear, the decision Schrader's team had to make was to break a pledge to attend and do something else, not to respond to the league's request.
We asked what Schrader would be doing instead. We have not received a reply, yet.
Unfortunate, to say the least.
The forum is going to be held without him, just with McLeod-Skinner. More information about it is available here, tinyurl.com/CentralORforum.
He seems to be playing the "If I don't open my mouth/answer questions, I can't get into any trouble." form of representation. Walden was very good at this. Bentz is following the same lead since he's never had a meeting in Bend.
Scheduling conflict. My foot! Schrader is beginning to sound like all the Republican candidates who refused the LWV/Central OR City Club debate for School Board. Evidently democracy is inconvenient for some candidates.
