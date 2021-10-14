Bend-La Pine School Board members have asked many good questions about the fairness of and demand for the district’s special programs.
This week they got some answers. They need more.
The district has 17 magnet schools and what it calls “choice option” programs. Amity Creek, Bear Creek, Highland, Jewell, Juniper, Westside are just the elementary magnets and choice options. The programs offer different approaches than traditional instruction. For instance, Highland uses the Scottish Storyline method of teaching.
Not everybody who wants to get into these special programs gets in. More students and families apply than there are places. The district has to choose. For instance, district staff told the board Tuesday night that the current waiting list for Highland magnet for kindergarten was 64 students. That’s the program with the longest waitlist.
The big question has to be: Is access to these special programs fair?
District staff provided some intriguing information at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Bilingual programs have high demand. The district’s Spanish/English, dual-immersion programs at Bear Creek and Jewell elementaries have relatively long waiting lists for kindergartners and first graders. For instance, there were 46 students whose native language is English and three students whose native is Spanish who wanted to get in and were waitlisted for kindergarten at Bear Creek.
The model for bilingual instruction the district uses balances the number of native Spanish speakers with native English speakers. That can be a powerful instructional advantage. In the district, it also happens to place an added cap on access to the programs for students whose native language is English based on the number of students whose native language is Spanish. Jewell has 43 native English speakers wait-listed and zero native Spanish speakers wait-listed for kindergarten.
What we found most interesting was the percentage of students accessing magnet or choice options who are members of “historically underserved populations.” (That is a state education term referring to students in poverty, students with individualized education plans; students with racial/ethnic identities other than white or Asian; and students who are language learners.)
At the elementary level, 20% of the students accessing magnet or choice options are members of historically underserved populations. In the middle schools, it’s 44%. In the high schools, it’s 13%.
That might be good or it might not. It’s hard to assess without more information about the makeup of the student body, details about why people apply or don’t apply, if members of historically underserved populations are rejected at higher rates and so on. Some of that may not be answerable by the district. Some is.
What we would like to see is a breakdown of the students that get into specific programs and who applies. The district is working on pulling together some of that data and told us it may have it next week.
It’s significant, in part, because some magnet elementary programs on the west side have unique walking zones close to the schools. Students who live in those zones get preferential access to the programs. Lora Nordquist, who was the district’s interim superintendent until recently, did tell the board that the district’s policy of giving preferential access to siblings of existing students has a more profound impact on who gets in than walking zones.
Still, the district’s policy means if you can afford to buy a house near Highland, your kids will have a better chance of getting into the program that apparently so many parents want their kids to get in. Is that a fair way to decide access to public education programs?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.