Here are the names of Bend’s largest high schools: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, and, soon, Caldera. Only the Bend High name has any real meaning to it — it was the city’s first, and for decades, only high school, and it was named for the community.
At least five of the district’s elementary schools are named for teachers and other educators, meanwhile, and one, William E. Miller Elementary, is named for a community leader.
Ensworth Elementary, on the city’s east side, was named for a then-living teacher, Jack Ensworth, in 2004.
The district rejected the idea of naming a school for a late teacher, Arlie Seems, in January 2019 and on Tuesday, March 10, it said no to naming its newest high school for Robert Maxwell, the recently deceased Medal of Honor winner. Each man was the most frequently mentioned when the public was asked to suggest who the new schools should be named for.
The reason Maxwell and Seems weren’t considered, the public was told each time, is that doing so would have violated “district policy.” Neither had been dead the requisite five years when their names were proposed, and Maxwell had been dead less than one year.
The policy, by the way, was adopted by the board in June 2018, less than two years ago, and already it’s ripe for a change. Making policy is, after all, the school board’s business.
Since Tuesday’s board meeting there have been suggestions about naming other facilities, including the shop at Bend High, for the man who received the military’s highest and most prestigious honor for his bravery during World War II.
Moreover, even the U.S. Postal Service has honored Maxwell, and it did so before his death with his likeness on a stamp included in a sheet of Medal of Honor winners.
The school board is in a tough spot when it comes to naming schools. Good luck picking a name that will please everyone. But schools are supposed to be a place of learning and discovery. Caldera is a safe, inoffensive choice. It's OK. It doesn't mean the board members don't respect Maxwell or the military. It's a mistake, though, to think naming a school Caldera teaches much more than: retreat to what is safe.
Maxwell risked his life to save his fellow soldiers and an observation post by jumping with a blanket on to a German grenade on Sept. 7, 1944. That was heroism in one of its purest forms. Calderas are fascinating pieces of geology, part of this region and is the same word in Spanish as in English. Which is a better name for a school?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.