Bias incidents
Bend-La Pine Schools

The saddest part of Tuesday’s meeting of the Bend-La Pine School Board may be when the board discusses wellness, inclusion and belonging. The board is going to review the number of bias incidents in the district from September through February.

There were 324. That’s more than there were from January to June in 2022.

