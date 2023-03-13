The saddest part of Tuesday’s meeting of the Bend-La Pine School Board may be when the board discusses wellness, inclusion and belonging. The board is going to review the number of bias incidents in the district from September through February.
There were 324. That’s more than there were from January to June in 2022.
The district defines a bias incident as “a negative act directed toward an individual or group based on actual or perceived background or identity.” So it could cover a wide range of types of events and severity. There’s no attempt to measure how severe the incidents were in the presentation prepared for the board. That would be challenging.
Some qualifiers about the numbers. An incident and a report are not the same thing. There are sometimes duplicate reports of the same incident. Of course, there are also presumably unreported incidents.
Incident reports are broken out by type. Just over half were about race/ethnicity. More than 27% were about gender identity or expression. The rest included national origin, native language, religion, disability, age and sex.
Most of them, 96%, targeted students. Most of the offenders were students, 91%. About 8% of the offenders were staff. Any number of staff instigated incidents has to be a major concern.
More bias incident reports happened in middle school than in high school or elementary school. Most of the reports of incidents were reported by staff and students.
We hope the district board will ask a lot of questions Tuesday. It’s hard to tell from the presentation available online if district staff believe policies to combat bias incidents are working — either before incidents start or to handle them after they occur.
We would like to have a more specific breakdown of the incidents when a member of district staff was the instigator. Were there repeat incidents? What was done about them?
And if a student is a repeat instigator how does the district deal with it?
The district does have policies in place that describe what should happen in those cases. What happens in practice? How much do incidents interfere with learning? What is the breakdown of disciplinary action against students and staff? When the district takes action did any instigators offend again?
The board and district staff have consistently come out strongly in a commitment to wellness, inclusion and belonging. But it would be the most awful of silences not to dig into more specifics of how well that commitment is working.
