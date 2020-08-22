It’s never good to generalize, but an insurer and the insured might not always agree how to handle a lawsuit. That puts the Bend-La Pine School Board in an interesting position in a lawsuit filed against the district over the 2017 suicide of Deshaun Adderley, a Black 14-year-old Summit High School student.
The district’s insurer hires the attorney, pays the attorney and handles the defense. The district does not have final say whether any claim is settled, paid or taken to trial. It’s up to its insurer.
The insurer is PACE, a cooperative effort of Oregon school boards and special districts. PACE enables districts to pool their insurance coverage. And PACE’s board is made up of people from districts, including at the moment — according to its website — Brad Henry, the chief financial officer at Bend-La Pine.
So PACE is hardly looking at the decisions it makes from a vastly different perspective than the school board. But while the district’s board could have input, it will have no direct control over how the case is handled.
The Bend school board took a powerful stand earlier this year not just to be against racism. It pledged to be actively anti-racist. Will this lawsuit be handled in the way the district’s board would want and live up to that anti-racist commitment?
As Alex Pulaski, a spokesman for PACE told us: “There are at times differing views as far as what boards want to see happen and what PACE considers prudent.”
The incident leading to the lawsuit is grim and tragic. DeShaun Adderley committed suicide on Dec. 14, 2017. His family filed a lawsuit against Bend-La Pine Schools, Deschutes County and 10 students. The lawsuit says Summit officials had known since October 2017 that Adderley was depressed and engaged in self-harm. It says Adderley was bullied and he told a school employee or administrator. The lawsuit says the bullying was not investigated, nor was his family told.
Then there was a fight involving Adderley in a school bathroom on Dec. 14, 2017. Adderley made social media posts in the aftermath that included threats of violence against others and threats to kill himself, the lawsuit says. Bend Police responded to his home and called in the Deschutes County Mobile Crisis Assessment Team, which performs crisis intervention. A few hours after police and MCAT left, Adderley was found motionless in a closet by a family member. The lawsuit, as amended in February, seeks $500,000.
The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven. The case is not yet ready for trial. But no matter what is learned about what Bend school officials did or did not do, the school board does not have the power to choose for itself how the case is handled.
