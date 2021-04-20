What if there was an election and some candidates declined interviews and refused debates?
It would make the choice in that election simple: Don’t vote for them.
We can’t say that is precisely what is happening in the elections for the board of the Bend-La Pine Schools. But the behavior of four candidates — Jon Haffner, Gregg Henton, Wendy Imel and Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer — is unusual.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan group, tried to invite them to a forum that was scheduled to be recorded Tuesday. They did not respond. Their opponents did.
The Bulletin’s editorial board tried to invite the same four candidates to do interviews before we make our editorial endorsements. We couldn’t get any of those four to commit to an interview. Only two of them have even responded — Henton and Lopez-Dauenhauer. But we have been unable to set anything up.
Let’s stop a second and give the four no-show candidates the benefit of the doubt. None are politicians. It appears that this is the first time they have run for office. It’s not the easiest thing to do to answer a bunch of questions in a League of Women Voters forum or from a newspaper editorial board. So they may just be reluctant right now and waiting until later after they have had more time to get up to speed.
There is something to that except — three of the four other candidates are relative newbies, too. And all four of them agreed to the League’s debate. The editorial board has already interviewed the other four.
The voter’s pamphlet does tell you a bit about each candidate. Haffner, Henton, Imel and Lopez-Dauenhauer all have campaign websites, which have a strikingly similar design. Voters could use more information. Some of them have apparently been frustrated at the current board’s policies on reopening schools. OK, the schools are open. What would they have done differently? What other changes in board policy would they like to see moving forward?
We have no reason to believe any of the candidates running for the board would not take the responsibility seriously. But part of that responsibility is providing voters with information about themselves, so voters can make a better decision. Right now Haffner, Henton and Imel and Lopez-Dauenhauer are making the decision too easy. Voters should vote for incumbent Carrie McPherson Douglass and newcomers Marcus LeGrand, Janet Sarai Llerandi and Shirley Olson.
This race should be a debate about different ideas for school board policy. Instead, right now it’s a referendum on which candidates make a sincere effort to tell voters what they are about.
