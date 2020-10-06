No matter what happens on Election Day in November, the Bend City Council is going to have some new leadership. Councilors Bruce Abernethy and Bill Moseley decided not to run again.
In those two races, we hope you support Rita Schenkelberg and Anthony Broadman, respectively. We also hope you support Justin Livingston and Chris Piper for reelection.
If you want to increase diversity on the council, there is no better way than to vote for Schenkelberg. She is a queer woman of color. She’s 29 and a renter. She works as a mental health therapist. There just aren’t that many people like her who have an elected voice in their communities. That should change. And you can make it happen by voting for her.
Schenkelberg isn’t just running based on who she is. She’s done her homework on issues in Bend. For instance, she was familiar with the changes the city is making to improve access to affordable housing in Bend. She backs the city’s transportation bond on the November ballot. She wants to have conversations with businesses about how the city can help them get through COVID-19. And she certainly seems willing to listen to perspectives different than her own, because she knows what it is like to feel like you don’t have a voice.
There is not a lot separating Schenkelberg; Michael Hughes, a cannabis attorney; and Bubba Walters, a flooring installer, on many issues. There are some differences. Hughes, 49, supports the idea of a transportation bond but believes it was the wrong time to put it on the ballot with so many people suffering because of the pandemic. Walters, 45, says he is just a regular working person who feels there is not somebody on the council who represents him. We do not agree with him when he said: “The biggest way to get rid of racism is to stop talking about racism.”
Vote for Schenkelberg.
We have to admire August Paul Johnson’s run for the council seat to replace Moseley. He’s 18, works at Albertsons and attends OSU-Cascades. He cares about his community and wants to get involved in helping to shape it. But being a councilor is not the best place for a young person to start in politics. Vote for Broadman.
Broadman, 41, is an Indigenous rights attorney working for tribal governments across the country. He will bring a thoughtful perspective to the council and a dose of legal knowledge on council that will be gone when Moseley leaves.
Broadman supports the city’s $190 million transportation bond on the November ballot. He understands it is a compromise. If he had his way, it would have looked a bit different with more emphasis on ensuring kids can get to school safely. He wants Bend to broaden its focus on affordable housing. He would continue its efforts for those low incomes, but wants the city to focus on doing more for people who have middle class incomes and still can’t afford housing. He also believes that as a society we ask the police to do far too much. And the city should reinforce the steps the police department and the county have already taken to have a civilian response to mental illness calls.
We hope you support Broadman.
It’s wrong to casually lump Justin Livingston and Chris Piper together. They are different. They do tend, though, to represent a more conservative perspective on the council. Bend is made up of many people with that perspective. That is one reason we believe they should be reelected.
Livingston, 43, is a real estate broker who has been serving on the council since 2016. He started by serving on the city’s affordable housing committee and realized that to have more impact on the problem he needed to get on council. He wants the city to continue to look for ways to drive down the price of land.
He did support putting the $190 million transportation bond on the ballot earlier this year. But he did not think it was a good idea to put it on the ballot in November because of the economic hardship from the pandemic.
Livingston’s challenger is Melanie Kebler, 37. She is a former prosecutor and an attorney who has worked on victims rights. A clear distinction between the two of them is she disagreed with Livingston’s lack of support for the city’s climate action plan and a city human rights commission.
Livingston’s opposition was nuanced, though. He believes climate change is real. He believed the city should focus its limited resources more on adaptation, such as the work of the Deschutes Forest Collaborative, and looking for more efficient use of energy. On a human rights commission, Livingston told us he supports it. But he believed there was not enough of an effort to incorporate the views of people of lower socioeconomic status on the commission.
Vote for Livingston.
Chris Piper, 53, has worked in marketing and is now a vice president with Bend’s Silipint. This is the first time he is running for office. He was appointed by the council in 2019.
He wanted to get on the council because he was worried there was disengagement between the council and residents in Bend. He has worked to bridge that gap getting out to community meetings and events. Remember the problems with camping the community was having in the area near the Bend Park & Recreation District’s whitewater park? Piper played an important role working with community members and the city to find a solution.
Piper’s opponents are Ron “Rondo” Boozell and Megan Perkins. We don’t believe Boozell would be effective as a councilor from our previous interviews with him. He declined to be interviewed by the editorial board for this election.
On the other hand, Perkins, 44, would be effective. She is a founder of Embrace Bend, a nonprofit that works for social justice. She is running for office to make Bend a place where everyone feels welcome. She doesn’t believe enough has been done to control the spread of COVID-19. She wants a mask mandate. She congratulated the city on its recent community survey about the police, but she said it should have been done six months ago.
Perkins said the race is about values and you should vote for who shares your values. We can’t disagree with that. But we don’t believe Piper and Perkins are really so different in the priorities they have for the city. And Piper’s experience on the council and his performance gives him the edge.
We hope you support Schenkelberg, Broadman, Livingston and Piper. Whatever you do, please vote.
