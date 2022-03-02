Senate Democrats say Oregon Senate Bill 1510 improves public safety. Senate Republicans say it’s soft on crime.
Who is right?
The bill says police officers must inform people they have the right to refuse a request to be searched in some cases. And officers must get a record of the consent to do a search through written, video or audio record.
The bill also prohibits traffic stops in some cases for things such as nonfunctioning headlights, taillights, brake lights or registration plate lights. Some argue that will give police more time to pursue more serious matters. Others disagree.
“This bill will make our community and roads more dangerous at a time when crime is on the rise,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend. “Soft-on-crime policies like these are what is causing Oregonians to feel unsafe in their homes; now they will feel unsafe on the roads.”
And there’s more to the bill. It directs the establishment of a program to award grants for justice equity programs and more training requirements for probation officers.
So is 1510 an improvement in public safety or soft? Take a look at the bill. You can let your legislator know what you think. You can find them here: tinyurl.com/findyour.
