It will mean more water diverted from the river gets where it is intended to go. It will mean improved river flows in the Upper Deschutes where wild fluctuations in river flows is one of the reasons the Oregon spotted frog is a threatened species.
The 21 cubic feet per second conserved by piping will aid North Unit Irrigation District farmers, who are around Madras. And in turn, an additional 21 cubic feet per second will be available to be released from North Unit’s Wickiup Reservoir into the Upper Deschutes upriver from Bend to help restore that critical habitat.
It’s not enough. It is progress.
The goal under the Habitat Conservation Plan that the basin’s irrigation districts and more signed on to is for 300 cubic feet per second by 2028, with minimum flows of 100 cubic feet per second. Another 21 is progress toward the goal.
We hope not, but the basin may experience more years of drought. That means meeting that 300 cubic feet per second goal doesn’t get easier.
Piping projects need to continue. More irrigation improvement projects are needed. And we hope ideas like the water banking pilot program between Central Oregon Irrigation District and North Unit will thrive. It helps move more water from where it is not needed to where it is.
Piping is tremendously expensive. The Central Oregon Irrigation District project came in with a total price of about $30 million. Most of it was federal dollars. Some of it was state money. But the river benefits, the creatures benefit and we benefit when we ensure every drop counts.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.