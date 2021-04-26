Your favorite restaurant or bar was likely already struggling to survive during the pandemic. On Friday, it could get hit again.
Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to announce Tuesday whether or not she will shut down indoor dining in Crook and Deschutes counties and other counties across the state as COVID infections climb.
Restaurants and bars aren’t the only businesses that may feel the restrictions. Gyms and movie theaters would, too. They are all in a battle to survive.
Who can make a difference? You.
Visit them this week. Order takeout or delivery. And if the shutdown order hits, keep ordering. Stay away and a business that has survived this long may go away. Don’t let that happen.
Their precarious financial position is not their fault. Yes, some businesses flouted the rules about distancing and masks. Most did not. Most made every effort to comply.
If you are frustrated or just plain tired of the pandemic rules, join the club. Tell Gov. Brown. Don’t take it out on local businesses.
The city of Bend stepped in to help businesses by allowing some to expand their operations outdoors and into parking spaces. Can’t you step up, too?
It’s not only about protecting the businesses. It’s about their employees. They need jobs. They are working in an industry that has many of them in contact with people and likely at greater risk.
We’d like to put in a plug as well for The Bulletin’s joint effort with Scalehouse, a collaborative for the arts. They are trying to raise donations to help Central Oregon’s creative artists. Musicians, performers, artists and more have the pandemic warp their careers and incomes. The effort is about halfway to its goal of $40,000. The money will be distributed as grants to local artists. More information is available here: tinyurl.com/CentralOregoncares. Could you donate to help them out?
Make a donation. Save an artist. Order takeout. Save a job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.