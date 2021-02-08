Four seats will be up for election in May on the Bend-La Pine School Board. If you want to make a difference in Bend schools, there can be no more powerful way than serving as a school board member.
First thing to know: It can be a rewarding way to give back to your community and help kids.
Second thing: It’s demanding work. It’s like a second job.
Third thing: It’s not paid.
Fourth thing: Check to ensure you qualify.
The board makes critical decisions about budgets, priorities and policies. Parents, students and employees want questions answered. Equity must be addressed. Excellence must be ensured. There are negotiations with unions and over lawsuits. Maintenance and repair must be kept up. In Bend there is growth and no way to pay for new buildings without asking the public to vote to approve bonds. And don’t underestimate the passion and conflict in naming a new school.
By the time you read this, interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist, Board Chair Carrie Douglass and Vice Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia likely will have already held some interactive sessions for people who have questions or want more information. There will be another one on Feb. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. Recordings of the sessions will be made public, so you can watch later.
There is a bit more information on the district website: tinyurl.com/runforboard.
School board seats are zoned. Links there can help you check to ensure you qualify for a particular seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.