The direction from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission during the pandemic has been simple: make it easier for businesses that sell beer, wine and liquor to get products to their customers.
Restriction on home delivery were loosened. That helped keep businesses alive and satisfied demand for consumers. And now, the OLCC is aiming to make those rules permanent.
Good move.
The first thing to remember is that even before the temporary rules issued during the pandemic people could get alcoholic beverages delivered to their home.
It just wasn’t as common. The temporary rules broadened the types of licensees that could do it. Think more restaurants and bars. Think distillers.
The temporary rule that enabled that change expires in September. The OLCC can’t extend a temporary rule. So the plan is to implement a permanent rule.
The temporary rule has not led to issues or problems, according to Mark Pettinger, a spokesman for the OLCC. There is that potential. Even a permanent rule can be changed, though.
The OLCC’s plan is just common sense.
