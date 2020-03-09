The Oregon Department of Transportation is considering adding two new roundabouts to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Sisters. To that end the Deschutes County Planning Commission has held one public hearing on the idea and has a second scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the Deschutes Services Center, 1300 NW Wall St., in Bend. After it votes on the proposal, its recommendation will go to the county commission.
While roundabouts are relatively new on state highways — the one on U.S. 20 on the north end of Sisters is an early one — they offer advantages stoplights and split-level roads (over/underpasses) do not.
It’s true that installation costs are about the same for roundabouts and four-way stops, roughly $250,000 each, according to the Federal Highway Administration, but maintenance costs on stop lights can run as high as $10,000 per year, according to the Washington Department of Transportation, and they’re nearly non-existent on roundabouts. As for overpasses and underpasses, their building costs alone run well into the millions.
There are other advantages to roundabouts beside savings. They serve to slow traffic in ways that lights do not. Traffic from all directions must slow down to enter roundabouts, and what collisions there are tend to occur at low speeds and involve less damage to humans and their vehicles.
They also cut delays at busy intersections by as much as 65%, according to the Pricenomics website, which cites studies from Kansas State University on the subject. The result of that, in turn, is lower vehicle emissions because vehicles idle less than at traditional traffic-light stops.
Roundabouts, then, are efficient, relatively inexpensive and good for the environment. That should be enough to persuade the county’s planners and governing commissioners to give the state’s plan a thumbs up.
