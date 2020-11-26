We hope you will root for your local businesses this holiday season.
It’s ridiculously easy to find what you want online, order and await the thump on the porch. COVID-19 has accelerated the struggle many local retailers face. A coroner’s report might read — Cause of death: Pandemic with online shopping as a pre-existing condition.
If you don’t shop online through your local store or go and visit it, you may not be able to do so again. One of the best gifts you can give is to help your local businesses stay alive and keep their employees employed. And if you can afford it, order takeout tonight from your favorite restaurant.
