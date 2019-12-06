It could be a matter of days before federal legislation that cracks down on robocalls becomes law. The Palllone-Thune TRACED Act sailed through the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday by a 417-3 vote margin. It had previously passed the Senate with 97 votes.

The measure, which works out differences between a House bill introduced by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and a Senate measure introduced by John Thune, R-S.D., won’t bring an end to those annoying robocalls, to be sure. It should, however, make them somewhat less common than they are now. And that, says U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, is a good thing. Walden says he’s sure President Donald Trump will sign the legislation.

The scope of the problem is huge, and growing. Consider that in 2018 Americans were subjected to 48 billion robocalls and this year they’ve already received 54 billion of them, according to Walden. In October alone, for example, there were 5.7 billion calls made to phones in the United States.

The law does a variety of things. It requires telephone companies to verify where robocalls are coming from and to allow customers to block them for free.

It also boosts the Federal Communications Commission’s enforcement powers against the calls and directs the Justice Department to convene a working group to prosecute robocall violation.

Too, it specifically targets the so-called one-ring scam calls, charging the FCC with coming up with regulations to prohibit them within the next four months. The scam works by having a phone ring once, then hanging up. If the call recipient tries to call back, he may find himself stuck with a substantial bill for an overseas call.

Robocalls won’t disappear, and if history teaches us anything, scammers are already looking for ways to avoid breaking the law even as they continue to make calls. That said, the TRACED Act, which not perfect, is certainly better than nothing.