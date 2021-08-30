The bill would designate some 4,700 miles of rivers and streams as Wild and Scenic, giving them additional protections. Which ones? Which ones near you?
That should be easy for Oregonians to find out, right? It’s not.
Oregonians value their rivers and streams. Clean drinking water. Keeping the rivers and streams in great shape for generations to come.
They are an engine of outdoor recreation. But with the Wild and Scenic designation come restrictions. They may be important restrictions. Restrictions, though, need to be balanced with need.
So which 4,700 miles of rivers and streams are we talking about? The easiest way to do that would not be to go through the 284 page bill. When we asked, Wyden’s staff was quick to make it clear which streams and rivers in Deschutes County would be designated and how long the designations were. But from where to where?
The easiest way would be to look at a map. The map on Wyden’s website isn’t as helpful as it could be. You can see the squiggly lines. There are no labels on them. The level of detail isn’t great.
When Wyden spoke recently with The Bulletin’s community editorial board about the bill, he emphasized that he was going to develop this legislation “the Oregon way.” It would be similar to the way in which he developed legislation with Merkley to protect the Owyhee. He has a proposal. He would listen to what communities say about it. He will take their best ideas and improve the bill. There will be common ground.
That’s the right way to develop such significant legislation. But Oregonians need an easy way to understand exactly where the new restrictions would apply. They need an easy -to -understand map. That needs to happen first.
