Mention of Bend’s Good Samaritan program vanished from the city’s website in the last few days. Old references to it are still there. But it’s gone unless you know to look for it.
That is a shame. The city, your community, could use your help to bring it back.
The city’s Good Samaritan program began in about 2001 and helped coordinate volunteers to help out their neighbors when the snows came. Here’s how the city described in a newsletter in 2010:
“For nine years now, neighbors have been helping neighbors during harsh winter conditions. The Good Samaritan Assistance Program is a way to get involved, or get help if you need it. Volunteers can ‘adopt’ a neighbor and assist them in keeping their driveway and sidewalk free of snow, or maybe pick up a couple of needed items from the market. It’s not a major commitment. A few minutes of a volunteer’s time shoveling a walkway goes a long way in helping an elderly neighbor stay safe through the winter. It also provides valuable information in identifying neighbors who may need assistance in the event of a disaster.”
The city didn’t kill the program. It was worried time and inattention had caused it to erode. It removed the reference on its website because it didn’t want to encourage people to contact neighborhood associations about it when the city wasn’t sure it was still there.
Let’s bring it back.
Shoveling a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk isn’t for everyone. It’s quite enough to do your own. For those that can help, the gratitude in return can be a palpable wave of warmth. The people helped may be strangers. And it may stay that way — an impersonal exchange. But it may also make a friend who you might never have had.
It’s also a way Bend’s neighborhood associations can improve the livability of their neighborhoods. Neighborhood associations can be active on traffic concerns, land use and more. The Good Samaritan program is about direct help in a time of need.
City government and the community have many pressing needs and obligations. Many are more important than a program for snow shoveling or checking on your neighbor. Imagine, though, waking up on a winter morning with a foot of snow on your driveway and on your sidewalk and you know you are not capable of clearing it. Then, there is the sound of a shovel scraping the driveway clean.
Contact your neighborhood association and tell it that your neighborhood should do this. Here’s a website with contact information: tinyurl.com/Bendneighbors.
