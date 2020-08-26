You might think that in Oregon state government would recognize its obligation and responsibility to be transparent. It doesn't always.
Deschutes County government has set an example that state agencies should follow. It puts its internal audit reports online.
Deschutes County hired an internal auditor in 2002. That was a reform put in place after former Deschutes County Sheriff Greg Brown was investigated and later went to jail for embezzling money.
The county's internal auditor is an extra level of oversight, reviewing programs and spending to ensure they are done right. The county takes the extra step toward transparency and puts those reports online, so the public is better informed.
State agencies should start doing the same thing. Larger state agencies are required by law to have an internal auditor function. Legislators should consider requiring them to put the reports online. The Oregon Department of Transportation already does that because it is required to. Why don't other state agencies?
As we have written recently, some agencies that are required to have an internal auditor do not do audits every year. Yes we are talking about you Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and state Employment Department.
When agencies do internal audits, they can reveal significant and even serious need for changes. Oregon's Department of Administrative Services completed two internal audits this year. We got copies by making a public records request.
One completed in June looked at the state's SPOTS cards. Those are VISA cards issued to state employees to make purchases. Needless to say, it's very important those are used correctly. The audit found problems. Training people on using the cards was lax. One cardholder apparently broke a purchase into parts to avoid hitting the spending limit. That's a no no, though it could just be that the limits need to be examined. And some accounts remained open long after they should had been closed.
The second DAS audit looked at how it manages its information technology equipment. The audit found the department's inventory records don't always line up with the equipment it actually has. The department did not have a formal system to collect up assets when an employee leaves the department. And there was also a lack of security protocols in place for hardware storage. They had been kept in a locked cage, though the key was freely available in an open cubicle with no way to verify who went in.
Any organization can have similar problems with credit cards and technology used by staff. The good thing is DAS identified them and now it can fix them because of Oregon's internal audit requirement.
Legislators and Gov. Kate Brown should take the state's internal audit requirement seriously. The state made the law requiring this additional oversight. And now legislators are not providing enough oversight of the required oversight to ensure all agencies do it. While legislators are at it, require all state agencies to make the reports easy for the public to find online.
