The argument by Republicans that Democrats gerrymandered Oregon’s congressional districts took a hit on Monday.
A “special master” issued a tentative opinion that the districts were not gerrymandered, as OPB reported. Retired state Judge Henry Breithaupt released that recommendation. It will go to the five-judge panel of retired judges to make a ruling on the Republican complaint.
It didn’t help the Republican case at all that Breithaupt put little faith in an expert brought in to argue their case — Thomas Brunell, a professor of political science and the program head for Political Science at the University of Texas at Dallas.
“While I find Dr. Brunell generally to be a credible witness, the methodology he employs, and therefore the conclusions he reached, lack credibility and are therefore unreliable,” Breithaupt wrote. “Several of Dr. Brunell’s conclusions lack even a minimum of academic or methodological rigor.” Then he went into specifics about problems with Brunell’s testimony. It’s about as withering a critique as we have read. You can read the judge’s opinion, tinyurl.com/gerryopinion.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.