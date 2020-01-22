Oregon media organizations are going to get some much needed help in getting public records.
The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced Tuesday Oregon was one of five states selected to have an attorney to help journalists gain access to public records and hold government accountable. Oregon’s public records law is a farce if government can manipulate the law to block records from ever being released.
When you think about it, Oregon’s public records law is kind of backwards. Government decides when to release records. Government sets the fees. That means the records aren’t really public unless the government wants them to be.
Sure, there are laws. Sure, many government bodies we deal with make efforts to get us documents quickly and often waive fees. They buy in to the spirit of the Oregon law — that the public is entitled to know how the public’s business is conducted.
But not every government body does so or does so all the time. If the information is embarrassing, if there was a mistake, if there may be something illegal going on, that’s when it can get difficult. That’s when there can suddenly be high fees slapped on to a request or requests are denied.
The best recent example we have heard of is when Douglas County charged The Oregonian $2,000 for records that showed how commissioners spent $43,000 in federal money. The paper paid. When a reporter asked questions about the records, the county charged $700 more to answer them. It turned out that many of the expenditures were questionable — first class airfare, a $200 meal, traveling with a pet and more.
Outright denials and high fees create real problems for newspapers, other media organizations and the public when trying to get records. That’s where the Reporters Committee could make an important difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.