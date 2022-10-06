We are not telling you anything new by saying Central Oregon needs St. Charles hospitals to thrive. And the hospitals have been struggling with staffing and finances.
There is a window to see how the strain can be affecting the hospitals and perhaps patient care. The state provides oversight of nurse staffing in hospitals. And St. Charles Bend was found to be needing improvement.
Regulators from the Oregon Health Authority completed earlier this year an investigation at St. Charles Bend and found deficiencies in nurse staffing. There were instances where regulators could not locate records showing nursing staff had completed training in various skills. The report says the hospital failed to implement a hospital-wide nurse staffing plan in complete accordance with state rules. And there was concern about how adequate staffing is maintained during meal and rest breaks.
St. Charles told us it filed a response, as required, and is waiting to get its plan for correction approved. When it faced similar concerns from regulators in 2021, it told the state it was trying to hire more staff, improve retention of staff, work with Central Oregon Community College on training and more.
We don’t have any easy answers for the staffing and financial challenges St. Charles and other Oregon hospitals are facing. Tell your state legislators to keep working the problem and figure out what else can be done.
