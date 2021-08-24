The right time to kick a voter off the voter rolls for not participating in elections is when?
Five years? 10? Never?
When Dennis Richardson, a Republican, was Oregon’s secretary of state, he changed the rules for purging voter rolls.
He said in 2017 that voters would not be labeled inactive if they hadn’t voted in the last five consecutive years. He thought 10 years would be better. And he wanted to do away with that time limit altogether. “In Oregon, we believe that a registered voter should not lose their voting rights solely because they haven’t participated recently,” he said in a statement in 2018. He died in 2019.
Lawmakers passed House Bill 2861 this year making that wish a reality. It says voters can’t be kicked to inactive status no matter how long they have not voted. Voters can still be declared inactive for other reasons such as an undeliverable ballot and not responding to a challenged ballot.
A group called Oregonians for Fair Elections is seeking to overturn the bill with a ballot measure. They believe the state needs tighter election safeguards. Leaving voters on the rolls indefinitely could make the rolls unreliable, the group believes, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. We’d like to see proof the rolls are in fact unreliable before deciding the law needs to be repealed.
