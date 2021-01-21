The bills legislators introduce tell you something about them. So we took a look at the bills Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, sponsored.
We don’t pretend this is an exhaustive list. We are cherry picking a few that we found interesting.
You may recall Zika worked hard to ensure Redmond could locate a development that contained affordable housing outside its urban growth boundary. House Bill 2708 would make that more generally available to local governments for affordable housing. It couldn’t be done just anywhere. For instance, it couldn’t eat up high-value farmland. And there are other requirements. But this bill is an important step toward expanding a program that both Bend and Redmond were able to take advantage of. We hope it moves forward.
House Bill 2524 would make it easier for child care facilities to be sited in Oregon. It allows child care centers to be located in commercial and industrial zones. It also forbids local governments from imposing more restrictive requirements than imposed on other uses in the same zone. Of course, this bill does not supersede other state health and safety requirements for child care facilities.
Zika is a Realtor, so perhaps it is no surprise that he sponsored a bill about home ownership. House Bill 2702 would require each school district to ensure students in grade 12 get one total hour of instruction on home ownership. It could be taught by a person licensed by the state’s Real Estate Commission or someone from a bank. We would think schools — without this added requirement — would already give enough instruction that students could figure it out themselves or know where to go to learn more. He also has another bill, House Bill 2703, which would ensure that real estate continuing education courses include information about fair housing laws.
There are many more. If you go to the Oregon Legislature’s website you can click on bills and search by name.
