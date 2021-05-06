In November, David Savory died just off of Third Street in Bend. He was homeless. Temperatures plunged into the teens. Good Samaritans couldn’t find a hotel that would take him in. Bend’s winter warming shelter for the homeless had not opened yet.
The scramble has been on every winter to find a location for a winter warming shelter for the homeless in Bend. It’s long past time for a more permanent solution. State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, proposed Wednesday a path to get there — $2 million toward a year-round, low-barrier homeless shelter. His hope is it will be enough to buy and renovate a building.
Nonprofits and other organizations have long stepped up to help the homeless in Bend. The recurring problem in the winter: a building for a low-barrier shelter. Low-barrier shelters typically don’t have the requirements for entry that some homeless shelters have.
The $2 million comes indirectly from the federal government and, of course, taxpayers. Every member of the Oregon House gets $2 million and every member of the Oregon Senate gets $4 million to allocate from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. That’s how legislators agreed to split up the money. Kropf told the Bend City Council Wednesday night his $2 million would go toward a building for a homeless shelter.
The city does not have the money, yet. The proposals from legislators aren’t due until May 10. The plan is to put them all in one big bill, which would then need to pass the Legislature.
Bend already is lined up to get $2.5 million for a navigation center from the Legislature. That will provide services to homeless people to get their lives back on a better track. The city of Bend is also pursuing leveraging grant money to buy a hotel and convert it into a homeless shelter. It’s not clear if the money Kropf is proposing will supplement that purchase or be used for something else.
Kropf, though, has chosen well. Homelessness is a serious problem in Bend. Yes, Bend does have many serious challenges. It’s not hard to think of many other deserving causes where $2 million would be welcome and well spent.
But there are few where there is such a large disparity between the resources available to meet it and the problem’s scope. The search for a building for a low-barrier shelter has orbited Bend year after year for far too long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.