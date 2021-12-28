Snake River Dams Politics

The Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen in 2019 from the air near Colfax, Washington. 

 Ted S. Warren/AP file

One survey recently said a majority of people in the Northwest want the Snake River dams to stay in place. Another said a majority of Washington voters want the dams removed.

They could both be right, accurate reflections of what was asked, how it was asked and who was asked.

Is it any accident that the survey that suggested people want to keep the dams was commissioned by Northwest RiverPartners, who wants to keep the dams? Is it any accident that the survey that suggested people who want to get rid of the dams was commissioned by environmental groups?

We can’t say with any certainty. OPB has an excellent article with more details.

Removing the dams would require action from Congress. The four dams do inhibit the passage of salmon and other wildlife. The benefit of removing dams for the river ecosystem cannot be overstated. But they also provide cheap power and help with irrigation needs. How will that be replaced if they are removed and at what cost?

