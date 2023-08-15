The Port of Morrow Board of Commissioners has been struggling with a prickly issue: Can the media attend executive sessions remotely?
Oregon’s public meeting laws allows members of the media to attend executive sessions, those parts of public meetings that are held behind closed doors. The media can’t report on what was said in executive session. Media representatives are there to ensure government officials aren’t taking actions behind closed doors that are not allowed.
When COVID was disrupting everything, the state made some good changes requiring public meetings to be available online. It’s now a requirement that people can access most meetings of government remotely.
But the issue, as our sister paper The Hermiston Herald reported, is: How does a government body know who else is in the room when a reporter is accessing a meeting remotely? They don’t.
Reporters at The Bulletin and members of the editorial board have run into this issue. For instance, the Deschutes Public Library Board has allowed members of The Bulletin to attend executive sessions remotely. So have other local government bodies in the past.
Most government bodies and news organizations can work this issue out with some assurances and promises. Will legislators clarify the legal question?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bend City Council can impose a transportation without a vote of the people. It will be holding public meetings to prioritize projects. One can read the details here https://bendbulletin.us/3DMOotq See our editorial here: https://bendbulletin.us/3QrzjoG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.