A six-minute standing ovation. It was a moving tribute as scores of veterans were resoundingly welcomed Thursday at Bend Senior High School into the gym packed with students.

Students and staff thanked veterans and marked Veterans Day. Special honors were handed out to veteran Lyle Hicks, the long-time owner of Jake’s Diner for all the work he has done for veterans. Veteran Jerry Kirkpatrick was honored. He attended Bend Senior High until 1948. He left school at 17 to join the Navy. And on Thursday, school Superintendent Steve Cook awarded him a high school diploma at age 92.

