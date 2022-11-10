Medal of Honor recipient Bob Maxwell places a wreath in front of the U.S. Army flag while taking part in the Wreaths Across America ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Bend in 2017. Maxwell, who died in May 2019 at 98, was once a teacher at Bend High.
A six-minute standing ovation. It was a moving tribute as scores of veterans were resoundingly welcomed Thursday at Bend Senior High School into the gym packed with students.
Students and staff thanked veterans and marked Veterans Day. Special honors were handed out to veteran Lyle Hicks, the long-time owner of Jake’s Diner for all the work he has done for veterans. Veteran Jerry Kirkpatrick was honored. He attended Bend Senior High until 1948. He left school at 17 to join the Navy. And on Thursday, school Superintendent Steve Cook awarded him a high school diploma at age 92.
It was also an opportunity to recognize and remember the late Robert Maxwell. Maxwell was awarded the Medal of Honor and later became a teacher at Bend High and Central Oregon Community College. The Robert D. Maxwell Center on the Bend High campus is named after him and is not far from where he once taught.
We should remember why Maxwell was awarded the Medal of Honor.
He was drafted in 1942 and served in North Africa and Italy before being ordered to France. It was his job to set up communications for his battalion.
The day was Sept. 7, 1944. Maxwell was 24. He was stringing phone lines at a battalion observation post on top of a farmhouse in eastern France. German shells began tearing through the roof. The German soldiers had apparently infiltrated through the American rifle companies at the front.
Maxwell jumped off the roof.
He and three other soldiers hid behind a low wall as a platoon of German soldiers advanced. The enemy was attacking with rifle and machine gun fire. They were close enough to throw grenades. Maxwell fought back with only a handgun with bullets whizzing over his head.
“Maxwell’s courage was what held us together,” Cyril McColl, one of his fellow soldiers, said later.
One grenade fell nearby. Maxwell described what happened next.
“I could hear it fall right near my feet, but I didn’t know for sure where it was,” he said. “This all happened between one and two o’clock in the morning. I leaned over — kind of groped around trying to find the grenade to throw it back. I knew it was too late to do that. If I had had it in my hand up in the air to throw it, we would have really got clobbered. I just dropped where I was and it went off. I was already crouched down behind the wall so I just made it all the way to the ground. I don’t even remember how. But I did have my blanket over me and I just kind of shoved it down over my chest and dropped where I was.”
Maxwell was injured and knocked unconscious. The soldiers who had been with him assumed he had been killed. When he came to, he was bleeding and able to escape with the help of his lieutenant.
“It’s not the case that I was brave or a hero or anything like that,” Maxwell said. “I just did what the only alternative was at the time. There was nothing else to do.”
His Medal of Honor citation was not so modest. “This act of instantaneous heroism permanently maimed Technician 5th Grade Maxwell, but saved the lives of his comrades in arms and facilitated maintenance of vital military communications during the temporary withdrawal of the battalion’s forward headquarters.”
Remember Maxwell and our veterans on this Veterans Day.
