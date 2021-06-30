When school officials in Malheur County denied requests to release documents relating to complaints against school board members, they encouraged the public to reach their own damaging verdicts.
What is the school board hiding? The appearance may be much worse than the reality.
Not releasing the documents can undermine public trust in public schools. It can endanger support for future school bonds.
And that’s just what is happening with the Ontario School Board. The Malheur Enterprise requested the records regarding complaints against school board members and the resulting investigations. There were allegations of harassment. One school board member resigned. Another was censured by the school board.
Doesn’t the public have a right to know what happened? Yes. Definitely, yes.
The school board denied one records request saying it referred to internal communications. Another request was rejected to protect personal privacy and because the school board’s lawyer was involved — attorney client privilege.
The exceptions to Oregon’s laws for government transparency and openness aren’t there to allow government bodies to cover up what happened. But that’s how the school board is trying to use them in Malheur County. The records should be released.
