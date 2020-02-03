Cascades East Transit, which operates Bend’s fixed-route bus service and a community connector that allows travel between La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Terrebonne, Prinevills, Sisters, Culver, Metolius, Madras and Warm Springs, is seeking new members for its Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee.
If you’re interested in the future of transit in the region, now’s your chance. The committee advises the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council on transit needs, acts as a platform for the public to comment on the system and works to educate local residents about the value of public transit in Central Oregon.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday and can be found online in both English and Spanish. Paper applications are also available at Bend’s Hawthorne Station, 334 NE Hawthorne Ave., and at the Redmond CET office, 343 E. Antler Ave. The council generally meets once every other month.
That’s just one change at the transit agency this month.
Starting Feb. 1, CET began running its community connector buses on Saturdays. Not all routes will be served — no buses will operate between Redmond and Sisters on Saturdays — and this month there will be no charge for the Saturday service. The expanded service is being financed by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund, which receives money from the state’s payroll transit tax that went into effect in July 2018.
Public transit is likely to play a growing role in Central Oregon as our population grows and more of us decide to leave our cars at home to take a bus. The statewide payroll tax will help in that growth, and the Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee will help determine what the role looks like. If you’re interested, now’s your chance to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.