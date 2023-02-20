If you work for the state of Oregon, you could live in Texas or Florida or New York and telecommute. But the question is if the state of Oregon should then pay your travel when you need to come to Oregon for an in-person work meeting?
State rules say, yes, that arrangement is possible. Some employees are taking advantage of it and taxpayers are paying the airfare.
State Sen. Tim Knopp‘s bill to bring an end to the perk is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday and a possible work session.
Knopp, a Republican who represents Bend who is also the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, has got Republican and Democratic support for Senate Bill 853.
Sure, people should be able to telecommute where practical. But there shouldn’t be an expectation that the state pick up the tab when it is necessary to actually come into work. The complication is that some workers — it’s not clear how many — did make life changes based on this state policy. Amendments may be made to the bill so they would be able to continue and perhaps so the bill’s language has more flexibility rather than a flat “no.”
