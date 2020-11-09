What would start reducing devastating wildfires tomorrow? By tomorrow, we mean immediately.
The debate about how to manage Oregon’s forests whipsaws between people who will tell you absolutely that policies need to allow more trees to be cut or the answer is climate action. OPB, The Oregonian, and ProPublica, a journalism nonprofit, just weighed in with a joint look at the effectiveness of logging to reduce catastrophic wildfire. The short answer: It’s not that great.
The issue is so politically burdened it’s hard to get to solutions. But more than logging, taking action on the climate, or even thinning, what can help most immediately reduce wildfire risk are two things: prescribed burns and ensuring homes are wildfire resistant.
Prescribed burns must be one of the most hated and yet effective policy tools. Who wants all that smoke in the air? Who wants to look at charred ground? But prescribed fire is just one of the best tools there is to prevent out-of-control fire.
Deschutes County officials are now trying to decide if they should require new homes to be built in ways that they will be more fire resistant. The county decision could also encourage a change in requirements for new homes built in Bend.
In this wildfire region, shouldn’t homes be built with wildfire-resistant siding and roofs? Shouldn’t roof vents be designed to prevent burning embers from drifting into attics? Hardening a home against the ability of an ember on the wind to land and start a fire can be the critical difference, according to analysis of wildfire spread. Yes, such changes will increase the cost of some homes by an additional $5,000 to $6,000 to a 2,400-square-foot home, according to information the county has from the state. Nobody argues those numbers aren’t significant. Over a 30-year mortgage, they aren’t so daunting. And this is something the county could change today that would reduce wildfire risk tomorrow. Why not send commissioners an email telling them what you think? Email board@deschutes.org.
