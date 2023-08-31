These transportation fees are something about 30 cities in Oregon have. You would get a monthly bill in Bend with your water and sewer bill. The city could charge homes and businesses. The money would help cover street operations and maintenance costs. Cities can have a hard time finding ways to pay for that. And in Oregon, a transportation fee is a fee a city can implement without a vote by the public. City government can just do it.
The city of Redmond started talking about adding this kind of fee as far back as 2003. It was looking then at a couple of dollars per month for homes and a few hundred dollars a month for malls or a Walmart.
Redmond faced a concern similar to what Bend is facing now: Where is the money for operations and maintenance of roads going to come from? Redmond’s road miles were going up. It was nervous about state gas tax revenues. Several other cities in Oregon were considering transportation fees at the time.
Eugene had some transportation fee whiplash at about the same time. Eugene passed a transportation fee in 2002 and a gas tax in 2003. The city’s public utility refused to add the utility fee to customer bills. Residents started a petition drive to overturn the fee ordinance. City government repealed the transportation fee in 2003. The gas tax stuck.
There was resistance to a transportation fee or a gas tax in Redmond in 2003, too. It troubled some on the council that there was no vote by the public. A transportation fee is also only loosely tied to actual use of roads, sidewalks or bike paths. Discussions about a transportation fee waxed and waned for years in Redmond. Redmond city councilors came to a decision in 2009 not to move ahead with it.
Redmond still does not have either a transportation fee or a gas tax. Most of its revenues for transportation continue to come from state gas tax money, about 48%.
There are some similarities in the discussions in Bend today. The concern about the absence of election approval of a transportation fee has come up. Bulletin Editor Gerry O’Brien asked Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler on Monday at a meeting of The Bulletin’s community editorial board if the city would consider putting the idea of a transportation fee out to a vote. Kebler said no. Councilors are elected and charged with making these kinds of decisions, she said.
“We want to be really intentional with educating the public, engaging the community, hearing from people what their concerns are, but I think we are all understanding that this is something that should have probably been implemented earlier in our city’s history,” she said. “It is really necessary for our core services.”
In Bend, the fee might be $15 a month per single family house or $11 per apartment or other multifamily dwelling.
The city has not refined how it would charge businesses. If every business with a utility account was charged the same, every business would pay $215 a month. The city’s plan is to charge according to business size and type and calculations of how many trips such a business would typically generate. Some will pay more than $215. Some will pay less. The council may try to help some businesses with lower fees, perhaps child care. Businesses that primarily support tourism, such as hotels may pay a little more. Those are just some of the issues the council is considering.
What happened in Redmond in the past — or Eugene for that matter — doesn’t mean Bend must do things differently. It does suggest that the Bend City Council was smart to take a year before implementing a transportation fee.
The city has talked about how funding for operations and maintenance is broken — about how this fee can deliver things people want — about how the city can reduce the adverse impact on low income families and capture some of the impact of tourism.
A transportation fee is not perfect, though. It has flaws. The city needs to take on its flaws as frankly as it does its benefits.
