In 2012, Benjamin McCormick, of Redmond, and his family drove to a day use area at Lake Billy Chinook, paid the $5 fee and parked the car. He went to the lake’s edge, ran out on a pier and dove in the water.
McCormick, then 23, had done that before on many occasions. This time he hit his head on a boulder about 2 feet under the water. It fractured his skull and gave him multiple spinal fractures and medical expenses estimated to cost millions.
He sued the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for more than $43 million in 2014. The initial lawsuit alleged the department had moved the rocks or asked the rocks be moved without providing warning to people using the day use area.
The Oregon Supreme Court recently made a key decision in that case in favor of the state. The issue: recreational immunity. Even the Bend Park & Recreation District filed a brief in the case because the concept of recreational immunity has such broad implications.
Recreational immunity laws are common across the country. In Oregon, the statute is ORS 105.682. “As relevant here, that statute limits an owner’s liability for injuries on its land if it ‘directly or indirectly permits’ the public to use the land for recreational purposes,” according to the Oregon Supreme Court.
In other words, the idea is when people play on park district equipment or swim along the Oregon Coast, they do so at their own risk. Recreational immunity gives property owners less fear of lawsuits. It helps encourage land to be open to the public.
The limits of recreational immunity have big implications for how government agencies and the recreation industry functions and how much freedom people are given to enjoy themselves. If, for instance, recreational immunity was extremely limited, it could curtail recreational opportunities or make them more expensive.
But the problem is: What happens when someone is injured or killed and there is some fault on the part of the property owner? Does the law become a barrier preventing them for getting fair compensation or even any relief at all?
In the McCormick case, his position was that “the state did not ‘directly or indirectly permit’ the public to use the lake for recreational purposes.” He argued he already had the right to recreate in the lake without the state’s permission under what are called the public trust doctrine and the public use doctrine. If he already had a right to recreate on the lake, the argument continued, the state could not permit him and recreational immunity would not apply.
We won’t repeat here the legal argument the court followed to reach its conclusion McCormick’s position was incorrect. You can read the decision here: https://tinyurl.com/recreationalimmunity. But basically the court concluded the legislative intent of the law was to extend recreational immunity in instances like this. The case was sent back to the Oregon Court of Appeals.
By itself, the McCormick case does not settle the bigger question: Does Oregon’s recreational immunity law find the right balance? The law is surely imperfect. Difficult cases will be a challenge for the law no matter how it is written.
