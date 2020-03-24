Redmond Fire & Rescue has a problem. If you are a voter in Redmond, it could use your help.
The department’s call volume is going up fairly steadily. It had just short of 6,000 calls last year. And the count this year is already up 14% over the same period last year.
The department has the staff — about 60 — and added an ambulance a couple year ago to keep up with the demand. But its expenses are exceeding the revenues it gets from its existing property tax levy. The department has been eating into its reserves to keep up its level of service. That is not sustainable. So the department faced a choice: It could reduce staff and service or it could ask Redmond voters for help.
The department decided to ask voters for help. On the May ballot is a $0.27 per $1,000 of assessed value local option levy for Redmond. For a home with an assessed value of $200,000, that would come to $54 a year. The levy would last for five years and raise about $1 million a year.
The money will mostly go to keep up the existing level of service by allowing the department to continue without eating into reserves. The money is not going to buy a new fire station or big new purchases of equipment. It mostly will be spent to keep things as they are. That said, the department does have some important, but spendy equipment that is nearing its end of life. For instance, there are the departments automated CPR machines. Those can cost $25,000. Not cheap.
Fire Chief Ken Kehmna knows this may not be the best time to ask voters for money. There was a debate about whether to keep it on the ballot. In the end, though, the decision was made to let voters decide. Redmond Fire & Rescue does need the levy in order to keep protecting the community at the same level it has. It’s got endorsements from the Redmond City Council, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson. Now it needs your support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.