Redmond Mayor George Endicott has helped his town move forward since he became mayor in 2009. Before that, he did it as a city councilor.
When there was a vacancy on the Redmond City Council in May, Endicott acted fast. It was about 12 hours from the time the public may have heard on May 26 that there was a vacancy to the time of the appointment. Councilors only interviewed one candidate.
Was that the right way to move Redmond forward, this time? Should other members of the public been able to apply?
Endicott believes he did the right thing. First of all, the rules were followed. The city charter says: “Vacant elective offices in the City shall be filled by appointment by the Mayor. A majority vote of the Council shall be required to approve the appointment.” That is what happened.
Endicott casts himself as constrained by a promise to Councilor Joe Centanni and an upcoming debate over the city’s budget. Centanni had told Endicott in advance that he was moving to Boise, Idaho. Centanni would have to step down from council. He asked Endicott not to share the information, just yet. Endicott said it would have been wrong for him to break that promise.
Endicott told us he also wanted a full council in place for budget discussions that were about to begin. The city’s budget committee did meet on June 2, according to the city’s website.
On the morning of the May 26 meeting, Endicott sent an email to his fellow councilors, letting them know about Centanni’s resignation. He also attached the resume of Albert Calderon, “a local contractor who expressed interest in becoming a Councilor when we met some weeks ago. As it turns out, his timing was impeccable. We spoke several times. I found his love of Redmond (he is a native), his capacity to bring a different emphasis to the Council (someone who deals with our staff on a regular basis), his understanding of the relationship between the role of a Councilor and his dealing with staff as a contractor, and his ability to bring a new dimension to the Council (bi-lingual), all led me to seriously consider him a Council candidate.”
We asked Endicott if he had done business with Calderon. He said he hired Calderon to build a barn.
Endicott also wrote in that email that he, Centanni and Councilor Jay Patrick had interviewed Calderon for Centanni’s position. “We all found Albert to be a great potential addition to the Council,” he wrote.
The agenda for the May 26 meeting had nothing on it about a councilor appointment. When Endicott brought up Calderon’s appointment during the meeting, none of the councilors raised an objection. Councilor Jon Bullock did say he was trying to wrap his head around it since he just found out what was going on hours ago. “Sorry about that, we were overcome by events,” Endicott replied.
Councilors approved Calderon’s appointment.
Calderon may be an excellent councilor. And he will have to run for office in November, if he wants to stay on council. But something for Redmond residents to think about is: How should the mayor and the council fill vacancies? How much notice should there be? Is 12 hours enough? Should residents be able to know in advance who the council is considering? Should people get an opportunity to apply?
Tell the mayor and councilors what you think. You can email Mayor-council@redmondoregon.gov.
