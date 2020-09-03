Redistricting is that once-in-a-decade event when maps for legislative and congressional districts are redrawn. The way redistricting is done in Oregon is not going to change for the next redistricting after the 2020 Census is complete.
The ballot measure to put redistricting in the hands of an independent commission has missed its deadline. Any change is going to have to wait.
The failure of the ballot initiative is worth more than just a shoulder shrug. It’s too bad Oregonians don’t get to vote if they want to switch to an independent commission to draw the boundaries or leave it in the hands of politicians. There are no guarantees, but there is certainly some logic in the argument that politicians are more likely to draw the lines for political advantage than an independent commission.
The fact is, though, supporters did not get enough signatures to get the independent commission idea on the ballot. Sure, they challenged in court that they deserved special consideration because of how the coronavirus made collecting signatures more difficult. They had gathered about 64,000 of the 149,360 signatures they needed before they went to court. Other ballot measures were able to get enough signatures to get on the ballot. Would it be OK for a federal judge to override state requirements for ballot measures for one measure?
As we have said before, we’d like to see supporters of this ballot measure try again to get it on the ballot. There may not be so much enthusiasm for that now with the knowledge that any change would only be in effect for redistricting after the 2030 Census.
For now, when legislators gather to do their mapmaking, Oregonians will need to be watching to see just how legislators use their control.
