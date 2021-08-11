There may be no greater hornswoggle in Oregon politics than if politicians play partisan as they draw the new maps for the state’s 60 House districts and 30 Senate districts.
Oregon also will get six congressional districts, rather than five. Politicians are going to be drawing that map, too.
The pandemic’s surges seem likely to limit the ability of the public to give their input on the process. Legislators on the House and Senate redistricting committees are scheduled for a September tour to gather public input. That includes a stop in Bend on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at an as yet undetermined location. Will that happen if the COVID rates keep climbing? Will the commission come up with a way to encourage public input without it?
Most Oregonians are registered Democrats by a relatively slim margin over any other party. As of July there were 1,027,256 registered Democrats and 731,282 registered Republicans. And on the redistricting committees the Democrats have a corresponding edge — there are a total of six Democrats and five Republicans on the House and Senate committees. That may seem like a reasonable balance with the balance being what it is in the Oregon Legislature. But there are actually 974,000 Oregonians registered as not affiliated with any party. Will they get heard? Who will speak for them on the committee?
We are fortunate because two legislators — state Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and state Rep. Daniel Bonham, a Republican whose district includes Sisters, Culver and Madras — are on the redistricting committees. If you have any input on how the committee should draw the lines or how it should not draw the lines, contact them. Knopp’s email is Sen.TimKnopp@oregonlegislature.gov. Bonham’s email is Rep.DanielBonham@oregonlegislature.gov.
