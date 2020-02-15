The Oregon Senate’s Committee on General Government and Emergency Preparedness did the right thing Wednesday when it unanimously voted to send Senate Bill 1506 to the full Senate for a vote.
The bill makes the state Public Records Advocate independent of the governor’s office and gives only the Public Records Advisory Council the right to hire and fire the advocate. It makes changes in the way the advisory council operates, giving it the right to elect its chair and vice chair, and to propose, support and oppose bills before the Legislature.
Ginger McCall, the state’s first Public Records Advocate, has testified more than once on the need for the proposed changes, and with good reason. She left the office in early October after only 18 months on the job because members of the governor’s staff made it clear they believed — and told her — she should be working to support the governor’s interest, even when that threatened her role as an independent arbiter on behalf of public records in the state.
The advocate is charged with helping solve disputes between record seekers and record keepers, and training government employees on public records and best practices, among other things.
Now, the bill heads to the full Senate. There, Senators will be asked to approve an amendment that would gut the measure that’s being proposed by a lobbyist for the League of Oregon Cities, though according to testimony from Scott Winkels before the Senate committee, neither the league’s members or board has voted on the proposal.
Lawmakers should reject the amendment in its entirety. It does not make the advocate independent, and it would create a goofy two-chairperson leadership for the Public Records Council that would not serve either the council or the public well.
That done, they should approve 1506 and send it on to the House where it deserves similar treatment.
