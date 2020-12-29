If you aren’t a health provider or in one of the designated groups at the front of the line for a coronavirus vaccine, it may be a while before you get a chance to get vaccinated.
The vaccine is optional and free. But you may have already heard some people say they would not get it. There are many good reasons to get it, if you can.
It will help you from getting COVID-19. Some people are not severely impacted by the virus. But it can kill. It can cause debilitating complications. And it appears that even if you do contract COVID-19 and are vaccinated, it can help to keep you from getting less severely ill.
It can help other people from getting COVID-19. If you contract COVID-19, you can make other people sick — your friends, your family, people at work or when you go shopping.
Masks and keeping your distance can help control the spread of the virus. The vaccine is a solid tool that can help us all get back to our normal lives sooner.
There’s a lot more information about the vaccine and the safety procedures to develop and test it at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.