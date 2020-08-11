Oregon legislators discussed banning all chokeholds by law enforcement in the special session. Instead, they took the more reasonable step Monday of further refining how they can be used.
Under House Bill 4301, police are prohibited from using chokeholds except for instances when they are trying to defend themselves or another person. Fair enough.
The bill also modified when a law enforcement officer is justified in using physical force or deadly physical force. A warning must be given. There must be reasonable time to comply. Alternatives must be considered to physical force if there is reasonable time for that.
Some police chiefs, sheriffs and the Oregon State Police supported the change. And it does bring the state’s use of force statute more closely in line with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Tennessee v. Garner. That’s just the right thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.