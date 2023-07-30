The way the Bend City Council and the mayor are paid now it can only be a job for people who have other means of making a living or people have to make great sacrifices for their community.
Probably both.
There’s something right about that. It would be garish for people to seek local government office for big bucks. They should be decent bucks, though, or it’s not going to be government of the people but a government of people of means.
On the Bend City Council’s agenda this week is a councilor compensation commission. It’s a city goal. The timing is right out of city code: “(T)he Council should reappoint an (compensation) advisory committee every five years, starting in 2023, to review and reevaluate compensation and consider its recommendation, if any, to be implemented after the next election cycle.”
In January councilor pay was set according to a formula at 10% of area median income or $9,770 a year. The mayor’s pay was set at 20% at $19,540 a year.
That’s nothing to sniff at. How much time do you think councilors should be spending on their job? How about the mayor? Is it 10% of a full-time job? Closer to 30% or even 50% for the mayor?
Councilors don’t have to take any action. But if we want the position of councilor and mayor to truly be a serious option for more people, the city should be looking at paying more for the positions.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
