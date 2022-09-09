Vote for who you think would represent Oregon best. In our view, it’s Wyden.
He’s a leader in the U.S. Senate, a powerful advocate for Oregon and the country on privacy, security, economics, the environment and more. And he does look to compromise with Republicans and build bipartisan coalitions.
The old joke among his staff members used to be: “You got a problem? Ron Wyden has a comprehensive, bipartisan solution to fix it.”
It’s funny. It’s kind of awkward. But it does tell a truth about him and his approach to challenges
Perkins told us: “I don’t believe in compromise.”
We know gun violence is top of mind for many voters.
If you are looking for the candidate more likely to keep guns out of people’s hands that arguably should not have them, it’s Wyden.
Wyden has pushed to raise the minimum age for gun possession to 21, ban assault weapons, require universal background checks and more. He also believes gun ownership should be protected for people who obey the law.
Perkins wants to protect the Second Amendment and invest in mental health.
Wyden was one of the key creators of the Inflation Reduction Act. He is proud of the way it may reduce drug prices and help keep energy costs down. It makes big investments in green energy’s future.
Perkins pointed out she was no fan of hiring more auditors for the Internal Revenue Service.
On abortion, Wyden wants to protect abortion rights. Perkins says she is 100% pro-life.
The two candidates do share many of the same concerns: federal land management, health care costs and so on. They are almost completely different in how to tackle them.
Perkins, who has worked in financial planning and insurance, wants term limits. She wants more security at the border. She wants people to go back to voting in person and not by mail.
Other media outlets have written that she is a supporter or follower of QAnon. It’s a conspiracy theory and political movement. She took down a video on her website saying “I stand with Q and the team” and more. And she told OPB she regretted doing so.
Perkins did not respond to an email we sent her earlier this week asking about QAnon.
Wyden has made his mark on U.S. policy, and it would be hard for anyone to challenge him in accomplishments. You may not always agree with him. We do need leaders like him, that have proven they can deliver on comprehensive solutions — and strive to make them bipartisan.
