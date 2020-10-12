The privilege in voting in the race for Senate District 27 which represents Bend in the Oregon Legislature is the freedom to choose between two strong candidates.
State Sen. Tim Knopp, a Republican, faces challenger Eileen Kiley, a Democrat. Knopp is executive vice president of the Central Oregon Builders Association and the executive director of Building Partners for Affordable Housing. Kiely is a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired financial manager for Daimler Trucks North America.
We urge you to vote for Knopp.
Knopp, 55, has an impressive record in the Legislature. He has proven year after year to be effective, even on some issues that divided Democrats and Republicans.
The 2019 legislative session began under a cloud of allegations of a hostile workplace. There were even allegations the leading Democrats worked to stifle allegations of sexual misconduct committed against staff and members of the Legislature. Knopp worked with state Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat, to pass bipartisan bills to help prevent workplace harassment. And remember when an independent investigator found substance behind allegations that then state Sen. Jeff Kruse, a Republican, had inappropriately touched and harassed women? While many of his fellow Republican senators dithered, Knopp called on Kruse to retire from the Senate.
He also worked with Democrats to pass an equal pay law in Oregon. It was already illegal to pay someone differently based on gender, race or similar reasons. But it could still happen. Because of Knopp’s efforts, the end result was a bill that passed with bipartisan support.
Knopp also helped pass “Kaylee’s Law” in honor of Kaylee Sawyer, a Bend woman who was kidnapped and killed by a man who was then a Central Oregon Community College campus security officer. It compelled changes in how campus security can operate. And he also was a chief co-sponsor of a ballot measure (which is discussed in the nearby editorial) to amend the state constitution to allow for campaign contribution limits.
More than any other legislator, Knopp has also been a steady voice calling for improvements to get the state’s Public Employees Retirement System under control. We could go on.
It’s clear that Kiely, 61, and Knopp differ on many issues. For instance, she supports the so- called cap -and -invest climate action plan that Democrats put forward and Knopp walked out over. Her business experience would be valuable. If elected, there’s every reason to believe she would do a good job. She pointed out Knopp has served in the Legislature for more than a decade. That’s not a reason to get rid of him. Knopp has earned more time to serve the district.
