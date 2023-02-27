Oregon is No. 1 in the nation for the lowest paid juror reimbursement and mileage allowance.
People don’t go on jury duty for the money. Compensating people so little can make it hard for everyone to serve.
Now the pay is $10 a day. It’s a little more at $25 a day if a juror has extended service. Some people waive it.
House Bill 2224, backed by former Chief Justice Martha L. Walters, would raise the compensation to $50 a day or $60 a day if people have to serve longer. Mileage compensation for circuit courts would go from 20 cents per mile to what is allowed by the federal government — or about triple what it was.
The bill would also allow the Judicial Department some leeway to make future increases based on the consumer price index.
The change makes sense to us, though we would like to know that the fiscal impact would be. The League of Oregon Cities has proposed an amendment that would basically nix any changes for courts other than circuit courts. The bill is currently in the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.